There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR).

In the latest session, Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) closed at $28.70 up 0.88% from its previous closing price of $28.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1216304 shares were traded. UNVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Univar Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $26.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when ALEXOS NICHOLAS W bought 25,000 shares for $26.19 per share. The transaction valued at 654,665 led to the insider holds 375,000 shares of the business.

Pappas Christopher D bought 4,000 shares of UNVR for $102,720 on Aug 04. The Director now owns 161,502 shares after completing the transaction at $25.68 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Pappas Christopher D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $28.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,360 and bolstered with 157,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Univar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNVR has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UNVR has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 1.48M over the past ten days. A total of 168.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.37M. Shares short for UNVR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.20, compared to 3.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $2.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.21. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.95B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.12B to a low estimate of $2.87B. As of the current estimate, Univar Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.27B, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, an increase of 10.60% less than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.64B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.54B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.6B and the low estimate is $10.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.