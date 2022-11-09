There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

The closing price of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) was $13.55 for the day, up 4.80% from the previous closing price of $12.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1183074 shares were traded. FRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FRSH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.

On October 18, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on October 18, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when PADGETT BARRY L. sold 32,809 shares for $12.50 per share. The transaction valued at 410,112 led to the insider holds 16,428 shares of the business.

Taylor Jennifer H sold 4,685 shares of FRSH for $60,166 on Oct 10. The Director now owns 16,604 shares after completing the transaction at $12.84 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, GANDHI SAMEER K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 439,708 shares for $14.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,446,119 and bolstered with 1,658,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $41.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.78.

Shares Statistics:

FRSH traded an average of 1.65M shares per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 284.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.57M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.28, compared to 12.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.68% and a Short% of Float of 15.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $501.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $489.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.02M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $637.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $654.9M and the low estimate is $607.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.