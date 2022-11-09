There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) closed the day trading at $67.09 up 2.47% from the previous closing price of $65.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5583550 shares were traded. ON stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ON, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR sold 2,111 shares for $68.01 per share. The transaction valued at 143,569 led to the insider holds 22,931 shares of the business.

KEETON SIMON sold 4,550 shares of ON for $341,250 on Aug 18. The EVP & GM, PSG now owns 162,791 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, KEETON SIMON, who serves as the EVP & GM, PSG of the company, sold 2,813 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 196,910 and left with 167,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ON has reached a high of $76.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ON traded about 7.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ON traded about 9.19M shares per day. A total of 432.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.72, compared to 17.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.87. EPS for the following year is $4.77, with 28 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $2.91.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $2.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $1.95B. As of the current estimate, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.02B, an increase of 15.70% less than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.74B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9B and the low estimate is $6.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.