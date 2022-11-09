There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) closed the day trading at $4.19 down -1.64% from the previous closing price of $4.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18912705 shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RIG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $5 from $3.50 previously.

On September 06, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when CHANG VANESSA C L bought 12,300 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 39,483 led to the insider holds 49,200 shares of the business.

Mohn Frederik Wilhelm bought 2,000,000 shares of RIG for $7,500,000 on May 13. The Director now owns 82,636,646 shares after completing the transaction at $3.75 per share. On May 13, another insider, Perestroika, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000,000 shares for $3.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,500,000 and bolstered with 82,636,646 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $5.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2606, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6627.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RIG traded about 23.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RIG traded about 28.54M shares per day. A total of 692.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 653.59M. Insiders hold about 11.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 66.92M with a Short Ratio of 4.75, compared to 60.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.83% and a Short% of Float of 10.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $692.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $707M to a low estimate of $662M. As of the current estimate, Transocean Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $656M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $685.4M, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $719M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $661M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.27B and the low estimate is $2.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.