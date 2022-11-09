There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) closed the day trading at $8.44 down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $8.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 606280 shares were traded. HEAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HEAR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 09, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $14.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Wolfe Andrew sold 1,625 shares for $18.96 per share. The transaction valued at 30,810 led to the insider holds 61,999 shares of the business.

Wolfe Andrew sold 1,600 shares of HEAR for $35,008 on Feb 10. The Director now owns 63,624 shares after completing the transaction at $21.88 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Wolfe Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $20.88 each. As a result, the insider received 33,408 and left with 65,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEAR has reached a high of $29.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HEAR traded about 326.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HEAR traded about 323.5k shares per day. A total of 16.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.38M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HEAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.93, compared to 2.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.70% and a Short% of Float of 14.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $49.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $55.1M to a low estimate of $46M. As of the current estimate, Turtle Beach Corporation’s year-ago sales were $78.56M, an estimated decrease of -37.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.43M, an increase of 15.40% over than the figure of -$37.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $116.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $350.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $362.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $366.35M, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $406.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $430M and the low estimate is $390M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.