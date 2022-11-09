There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding VTEX (VTEX)

The closing price of VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) was $3.73 for the day, up 5.07% from the previous closing price of $3.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 777108 shares were traded. VTEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTEX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.30.

On September 21, 2022, Itau BBA Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $1.80.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTEX has reached a high of $17.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9528, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9244.

Shares Statistics:

VTEX traded an average of 476.34K shares per day over the past three months and 329.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.59M. Insiders hold about 26.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VTEX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 2.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.82M to a low estimate of $37.46M. As of the current estimate, VTEX’s year-ago sales were $30.87M, an estimated increase of 23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.61M, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of $23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.71M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $160.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.77M, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $198.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212M and the low estimate is $183.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.