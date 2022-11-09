This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Ventas Inc. (VTR)

In the latest session, Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) closed at $42.22 up 3.96% from its previous closing price of $40.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4777861 shares were traded. VTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ventas Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 135.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 116.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 01, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $48 from $63 previously.

On November 01, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $46.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when CAFARO DEBRA A sold 17,400 shares for $56.43 per share. The transaction valued at 981,929 led to the insider holds 767,960 shares of the business.

CAFARO DEBRA A sold 17,400 shares of VTR for $969,584 on May 02. The Chairman and CEO now owns 767,960 shares after completing the transaction at $55.72 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, CAFARO DEBRA A, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 17,400 shares for $62.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,087,326 and left with 767,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ventas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 938.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 90.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTR has reached a high of $64.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VTR has traded an average of 2.13M shares per day and 2.46M over the past ten days. A total of 399.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.85M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 6.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VTR is 1.80, from 2.14 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.03.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Ventas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $919.19M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.77B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.