This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

As of close of business last night, VivoPower International PLC’s stock clocked out at $0.41, down -14.78% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0816 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3884947 shares were traded. VVPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3839.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VVPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVPR has reached a high of $5.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7525, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4221.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VVPR traded 89.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 65.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.37M. Insiders hold about 60.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VVPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 55.15k with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 191.67k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.4M, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.07M and the low estimate is $60.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.