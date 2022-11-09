Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) closed the day trading at $19.03 up 3.37% from the previous closing price of $18.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970010 shares were traded. ATEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on June 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On July 21, 2020, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On December 16, 2019, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.50.BWS Financial initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2019, with a $9.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Becker Brian sold 5,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 90,000 led to the insider holds 55,673 shares of the business.

BRUENING MATTHEW P sold 5,143 shares of ATEN for $91,103 on Nov 03. The EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg now owns 120,775 shares after completing the transaction at $17.71 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, BRUENING MATTHEW P, who serves as the EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg of the company, sold 2,086 shares for $13.10 each. As a result, the insider received 27,327 and left with 125,918 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, A10’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEN has reached a high of $18.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATEN traded about 633.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATEN traded about 767.12k shares per day. A total of 75.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.14M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.84, compared to 4.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 7.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $67.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $68M to a low estimate of $66.74M. As of the current estimate, A10 Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.63M, an estimated increase of 19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.94M, an increase of 8.50% less than the figure of $19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.22M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $268.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $250.04M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $305.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.7M and the low estimate is $296.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.