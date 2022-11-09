Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

The closing price of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) was $0.28 for the day, down -10.42% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0321 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634844 shares were traded. CEMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3120 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2680.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CEMI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 03, 2020, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $10.

Colliers Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 06, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEMI has reached a high of $2.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4114, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6813.

Shares Statistics:

CEMI traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 332.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.83M. Insiders hold about 1.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CEMI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 1.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $8.5M. As of the current estimate, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.5M, a decrease of -29.50% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.82M, down -11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.09M and the low estimate is $38.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.