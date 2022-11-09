Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of EQT Corporation (EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) closed the day trading at $43.94 down -0.54% from the previous closing price of $44.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6347611 shares were traded. EQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 189.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

On September 19, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $65.

BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Jordan William E. sold 98,783 shares for $41.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,100,364 led to the insider holds 297,787 shares of the business.

Jackson Kathryn Jean sold 11,568 shares of EQT for $489,789 on May 03. The Director now owns 501 shares after completing the transaction at $42.34 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EQT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQT has reached a high of $51.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQT traded about 8.84M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQT traded about 9M shares per day. A total of 369.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 365.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EQT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 23.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.26% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Dividends & Splits

EQT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.03 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.00% for EQT, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 12, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1837:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $2.26 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.8 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.7. EPS for the following year is $7.85, with 18 analysts recommending between $11.01 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, EQT Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated increase of 37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 21.20% less than the figure of $37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.49B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.04B and the low estimate is $7.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.