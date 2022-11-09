Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)

The closing price of Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) was $3.41 for the day, up 11.80% from the previous closing price of $3.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7745606 shares were traded. EQX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0350.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $9.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3902, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3884.

Shares Statistics:

EQX traded an average of 2.19M shares per day over the past three months and 3.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 303.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.61M. Insiders hold about 8.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.76, compared to 9.81M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.