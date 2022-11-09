Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) closed the day trading at $0.82 up 56.26% from the previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2954 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3067136 shares were traded. UFAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UFAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 18, 2015, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $15 from $16 previously.

On July 27, 2015, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UFAB has reached a high of $3.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5931, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3102.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UFAB traded about 35.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UFAB traded about 40.15k shares per day. A total of 11.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.66M. Insiders hold about 17.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UFAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 89.61k with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 104.51k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35M to a low estimate of $35M. As of the current estimate, Unique Fabricating Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.9M, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $38M, an increase of 22.60% over than the figure of $13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UFAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $147.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.67M, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174M and the low estimate is $174M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.