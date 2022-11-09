Update from Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR): A steady trajectory

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) closed the day trading at $22.50 up 3.97% from the previous closing price of $21.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1351893 shares were traded. AMKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMKR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On December 22, 2021, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28.50 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Faust Megan sold 6,000 shares for $19.07 per share. The transaction valued at 114,420 led to the insider holds 8,512 shares of the business.

Faust Megan sold 6,000 shares of AMKR for $114,420 on Oct 06. The CFO now owns 8,512 shares after completing the transaction at $19.07 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Faust Megan, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $22.05 each. As a result, the insider received 132,300 and left with 8,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amkor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR has reached a high of $26.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMKR traded about 781.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMKR traded about 1.02M shares per day. A total of 244.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.29M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMKR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 6.23, compared to 3.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 8.54%.

Dividends & Splits

AMKR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.82 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 2 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.14B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.92B and the low estimate is $6.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.