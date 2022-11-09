Update from Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) was $82.36 for the day, down -5.33% from the previous closing price of $87.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1488066 shares were traded. CELH stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CELH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On May 11, 2022, Maxim Group Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $70.

On November 16, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on November 16, 2021, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Fieldly John sold 70,000 shares for $115.55 per share. The transaction valued at 8,088,710 led to the insider holds 311,619 shares of the business.

Kravitz Hal sold 5,000 shares of CELH for $550,000 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 21,797 shares after completing the transaction at $110.00 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, DESANTIS CARL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 96,501 shares for $103.43 each. As a result, the insider received 9,981,098 and left with 6,824,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Celsius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 428.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $118.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.37.

Shares Statistics:

CELH traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 861.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.23M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.67, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 11.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $163.93M to a low estimate of $133.61M. As of the current estimate, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.07M, an estimated increase of 123.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.48M, an increase of 68.00% less than the figure of $123.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.15M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $736.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $540.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $599.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.27M, up 90.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $865.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $688.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.