Update from MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI): A steady trajectory

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) closed the day trading at $66.45 up 4.01% from the previous closing price of $63.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 909077 shares were traded. MTSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTSI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 29, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $64.

BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $83 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Hwang Donghyun Thomas sold 4,000 shares for $63.22 per share. The transaction valued at 252,880 led to the insider holds 96,230 shares of the business.

Daly Stephen G sold 50,000 shares of MTSI for $3,225,000 on Nov 04. The President and CEO now owns 482,194 shares after completing the transaction at $64.50 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Dennehy Robert, who serves as the SVP, Operations of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $59.90 each. As a result, the insider received 389,350 and left with 80,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MACOM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTSI has reached a high of $80.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTSI traded about 657.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTSI traded about 571.67k shares per day. A total of 70.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.26M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MTSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 6.30, compared to 2.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.81 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $177.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $182.99M to a low estimate of $173M. As of the current estimate, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.21M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $675.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $667.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $673.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606.92M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $734.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $754.54M and the low estimate is $698M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.