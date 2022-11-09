Update from Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): A steady trajectory

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) closed the day trading at $13.43 up 14.01% from the previous closing price of $11.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1457021 shares were traded. PRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRDO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Kline John Robert sold 36,774 shares for $11.49 per share. The transaction valued at 422,533 led to the insider holds 161,998 shares of the business.

Kline John Robert sold 2,625 shares of PRDO for $30,161 on Oct 26. The SVP, AIU now owns 174,373 shares after completing the transaction at $11.49 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, NELSON TODD S, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $10.88 each. As a result, the insider received 228,480 and left with 890,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Perdoceo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRDO has reached a high of $13.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRDO traded about 465.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRDO traded about 415.49k shares per day. A total of 68.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.69M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRDO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 7.14, compared to 4.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $658.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $658.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $658.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.03M, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $687.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $687.6M and the low estimate is $687.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.