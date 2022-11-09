Update from Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) was $62.83 for the day, up 6.33% from the previous closing price of $59.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513203 shares were traded. PLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 23, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.

On July 23, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Phillips Keith D. sold 6,164 shares for $56.79 per share. The transaction valued at 350,039 led to the insider holds 120,259 shares of the business.

Brindle Patrick sold 4,491 shares of PLL for $300,779 on Aug 12. The EVP and COO now owns 37,957 shares after completing the transaction at $66.97 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Phillips Keith D., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 5,995 shares for $51.82 each. As a result, the insider received 310,682 and left with 110,771 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLL has reached a high of $79.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.11.

Shares Statistics:

PLL traded an average of 474.38K shares per day over the past three months and 391.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.36M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PLL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.63, compared to 1.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.64% and a Short% of Float of 13.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.12 and -$1.45.