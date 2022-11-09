Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) was $2.25 for the day, down -5.86% from the previous closing price of $2.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518512 shares were traded. VWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VWE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on October 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $9 previously.

On September 14, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $6.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Roney Patrick A bought 25,000 shares for $8.29 per share. The transaction valued at 207,250 led to the insider holds 160,400 shares of the business.

MORAMARCO JON bought 11,500 shares of VWE for $96,830 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 11,500 shares after completing the transaction at $8.42 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Roney Patrick A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,400 shares for $8.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 86,216 and bolstered with 135,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VWE has reached a high of $12.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4605, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1512.

Shares Statistics:

VWE traded an average of 391.03K shares per day over the past three months and 273.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.20M. Insiders hold about 46.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VWE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.03, compared to 1.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 10.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.7M to a low estimate of $72.02M. As of the current estimate, Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.03M, an estimated increase of 30.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.04M, an increase of 17.80% less than the figure of $30.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.73M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $292.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $220.74M, up 32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $354.1M and the low estimate is $312.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.