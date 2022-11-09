Which analyst expects ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) closed at $5.41 up 12.47% from its previous closing price of $4.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1432520 shares were traded. ACCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ACCO Brands Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2019, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $11.

On January 25, 2017, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.BWS Financial initiated its Buy rating on January 25, 2017, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Bernstein Roxanne M bought 10,000 shares for $6.62 per share. The transaction valued at 66,200 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Anderson Mark C sold 7,957 shares of ACCO for $68,032 on Mar 03. The Sr VP, Corporate Development now owns 101,706 shares after completing the transaction at $8.55 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Tedford Thomas W, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 92,838 shares for $8.55 each. As a result, the insider received 793,848 and left with 278,327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ACCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCO has reached a high of $9.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACCO has traded an average of 734.06K shares per day and 911.73k over the past ten days. A total of 96.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 3.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ACCO is 0.30, from 0.26 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.20%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.20% for ACCO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 1989 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $538.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $545M to a low estimate of $528.2M. As of the current estimate, ACCO Brands Corporation’s year-ago sales were $517.8M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $548.59M, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $559.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $540M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.