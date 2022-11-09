Which analyst expects Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.95, down -1.32% from its previous closing price of $9.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2019167 shares were traded. ALLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $32.

On June 03, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Robert W. Baird initiated its Neutral rating on June 03, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when WITTE OWEN N. sold 5,000 shares for $17.25 per share. The transaction valued at 86,250 led to the insider holds 218,271 shares of the business.

WITTE OWEN N. sold 5,000 shares of ALLO for $86,250 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 218,271 shares after completing the transaction at $17.25 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, WITTE OWEN N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $16.50 each. As a result, the insider received 165,000 and left with 223,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6270.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLO has reached a high of $20.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALLO traded 1.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.14M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.43M with a Short Ratio of 17.80, compared to 22.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.62% and a Short% of Float of 25.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.43 and -$2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.58. EPS for the following year is -$2.87, with 18 analysts recommending between -$2.4 and -$3.49.