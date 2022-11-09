Which analyst expects Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) closed at $7.27 down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $7.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6016445 shares were traded. KOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Berenberg on August 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8.50 from $8.30 previously.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.95.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Franklin Roy A. sold 20,732 shares for $7.10 per share. The transaction valued at 147,197 led to the insider holds 52,009 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kosmos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOS has reached a high of $8.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KOS has traded an average of 6.66M shares per day and 5.31M over the past ten days. A total of 455.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 441.51M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 25.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 70.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.