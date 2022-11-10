A correction may be in store for RH (NYSE:RH) shares?

As of close of business last night, RH’s stock clocked out at $253.47, down -1.77% from its previous closing price of $258.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532843 shares were traded. RH stock price reached its highest trading level at $259.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $248.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $375 to $285.

On May 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $400.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on May 16, 2022, with a $400 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Krane Hilary K sold 137 shares for $236.34 per share. The transaction valued at 32,379 led to the insider holds 6,663 shares of the business.

DEMILIO MARK S sold 1,000 shares of RH for $250,960 on Oct 12. The Director now owns 20,480 shares after completing the transaction at $250.96 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Chaya Eri, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $266.55 each. As a result, the insider received 2,665,498 and left with 53,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $664.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 251.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 301.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RH traded 648.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 573.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 2.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.59% and a Short% of Float of 12.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.08 and a low estimate of $3.8, while EPS last year was $7.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.8, with high estimates of $5.18 and low estimates of $2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.21 and $17.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.18. EPS for the following year is $21.37, with 21 analysts recommending between $24.86 and $15.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.