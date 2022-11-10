A glimpse at Caterpillar Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Caterpillar Inc.’s stock clocked out at $225.54, down -1.86% from its previous closing price of $229.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6243890 shares were traded. CAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $229.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $225.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on October 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $230 from $225 previously.

On October 28, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $196 to $221.

Bernstein Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on August 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $195.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Creed Joseph E sold 2,757 shares for $214.13 per share. The transaction valued at 590,356 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

MacLennan David bought 600 shares of CAT for $131,892 on May 05. The Director now owns 2,480 shares after completing the transaction at $219.82 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, De Lange Bob, who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 11,718 shares for $237.25 each. As a result, the insider received 2,780,096 and left with 43,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Caterpillar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAT has reached a high of $237.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 187.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 198.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CAT traded 2.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 531.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 526.71M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.54M with a Short Ratio of 5.54M, compared to 5.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.12, CAT has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43. The current Payout Ratio is 36.30% for CAT, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 13, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.97 and a low estimate of $2.74, while EPS last year was $2.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.4, with high estimates of $3.77 and low estimates of $3.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.87 and $11.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.65. EPS for the following year is $13.69, with 14 analysts recommending between $15.51 and $10.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $15.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.93B to a low estimate of $14.62B. As of the current estimate, Caterpillar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.49B, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.69B, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.08B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.14B, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.51B and the low estimate is $57.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.