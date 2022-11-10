A glimpse at SES AI Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) closed at $4.70 down -6.56% from its previous closing price of $5.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572382 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SES AI Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.50 and its Current Ratio is at 27.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Nealis Jing sold 15,405 shares for $5.51 per share. The transaction valued at 84,878 led to the insider holds 1,502,498 shares of the business.

Nealis Jing sold 16,320 shares of SES for $88,588 on Sep 19. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 1,517,903 shares after completing the transaction at $5.43 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Nealis Jing, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 2,434 shares for $4.88 each. As a result, the insider received 11,889 and left with 1,534,223 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $11.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2964, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8734.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SES has traded an average of 773.69K shares per day and 320.06k over the past ten days. A total of 310.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.50M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.71M with a Short Ratio of 6.71M, compared to 4.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.43.