A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

After finishing at $4.00 in the prior trading day, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) closed at $12.51, up 212.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34223684 shares were traded. MACK stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MACK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.80 and its Current Ratio is at 31.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2016, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 23, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Levy Noah G. bought 3,095 shares for $5.89 per share. The transaction valued at 18,227 led to the insider holds 754,108 shares of the business.

Levy Noah G. bought 2,816 shares of MACK for $16,516 on Jul 12. The Director now owns 751,013 shares after completing the transaction at $5.86 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Levy Noah G., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 700 shares for $5.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,182 and bolstered with 748,197 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MACK has reached a high of $7.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 24.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.26M. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MACK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 256.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 253.69k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.