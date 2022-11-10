A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

After finishing at $5.00 in the prior trading day, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) closed at $5.07, up 1.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1144301 shares were traded. ROIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROIV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on October 27, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On April 29, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on April 29, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Venker Eric sold 15,922 shares for $4.40 per share. The transaction valued at 70,057 led to the insider holds 1,049,850 shares of the business.

Kumar Rakhi sold 1,588 shares of ROIV for $6,987 on Oct 25. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 139,354 shares after completing the transaction at $4.40 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Gline Matthew, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 19,276 shares for $4.40 each. As a result, the insider received 84,814 and left with 1,164,009 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROIV now has a Market Capitalization of 3.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 66.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 46.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROIV has reached a high of $16.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 695.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 424.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.68M with a Short Ratio of 11.68M, compared to 10.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.63 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.21 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $5.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9M to a low estimate of $1.3M. As of the current estimate, Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $13.99M, an estimated decrease of -59.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.29M, down -44.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.85M and the low estimate is $67.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 267.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.