ABB (ABB Ltd): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) closed at $28.95 in the last session, down -0.41% from day before closing price of $29.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078377 shares were traded. ABB stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ABB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABB has reached a high of $37.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABB traded on average about 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.88B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Shares short for ABB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 2.98M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ABB is 0.88, which was 0.90 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 44.00% for ABB, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 28, 2001 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.56B to a low estimate of $7.11B. As of the current estimate, ABB Ltd’s year-ago sales were $7.57B, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.96B, a decrease of -95.10% less than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.96B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.95B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.35B and the low estimate is $28.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.