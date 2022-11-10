An average trading volume for Formula One Group (FWONK) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) closed at $58.49 in the last session, down -1.03% from day before closing price of $59.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 918942 shares were traded. FWONK stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FWONK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $81.

On July 16, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant sold 259 shares for $31.34 per share. The transaction valued at 8,118 led to the insider holds 965 shares of the business.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 1,000 shares of FWONK for $29,313 on Oct 13. The 10% Owner now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $29.31 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,818 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,904 and bolstered with 42,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWONK has reached a high of $71.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FWONK traded on average about 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 206.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.85M. Shares short for FWONK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.5M with a Short Ratio of 10.50M, compared to 10.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $728.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $835.22M to a low estimate of $636M. As of the current estimate, Formula One Group’s year-ago sales were $668M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $778.87M, a decrease of -1.00% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $862M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $708.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWONK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.32B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.