An average trading volume for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) closed at $5.93 in the last session, down -3.42% from day before closing price of $6.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1280923 shares were traded. HIMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HIMX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Nomura Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Himax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HIMX traded on average about 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.76M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.58M with a Short Ratio of 11.58M, compared to 14.53M on Sep 14, 2022.

