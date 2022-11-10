An average trading volume for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $14.81 in the prior trading day, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed at $14.61, down -1.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30437339 shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLUG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On August 02, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $25.Northland Capital initiated its Market Perform rating on August 02, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLUG now has a Market Capitalization of 8.57B and an Enterprise Value of 6.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.98.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLUG is 1.56, which has changed by -66.37% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $46.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 19.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 578.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 518.53M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 62.4M with a Short Ratio of 62.40M, compared to 60.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 28 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $317.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $343M to a low estimate of $274M. As of the current estimate, Plug Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $161.91M, an estimated increase of 96.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.44M, an increase of 87.90% less than the figure of $96.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $342.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211.1M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $923.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $852.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $502.34M, up 69.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $669M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.