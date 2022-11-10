An average trading volume for Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) closed at $10.54 in the last session, down -1.95% from day before closing price of $10.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1495773 shares were traded. SUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SUZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SUZ traded on average about 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Shares short for SUZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 633.87k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SUZ is 0.14, which was 0.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.