An investigation into APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG)’s technical aspects

The price of APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) closed at $17.51 in the last session, down -1.46% from day before closing price of $17.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016051 shares were traded. APG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $17.

On March 25, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $24.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on March 25, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when MALKIN ANTHONY E bought 43,000 shares for $15.10 per share. The transaction valued at 649,300 led to the insider holds 83,400 shares of the business.

MALKIN ANTHONY E bought 21,500 shares of APG for $324,650 on Sep 19. The Director now owns 77,396 shares after completing the transaction at $15.10 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, MALKIN ANTHONY E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,390 shares for $14.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,748 and bolstered with 51,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APG has reached a high of $26.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APG traded on average about 828.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 233.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.28M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 4.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.94B, up 63.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.81B and the low estimate is $6.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.