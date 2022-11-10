An investigation into Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $45.07 in the prior trading day, Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) closed at $30.91, down -31.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1188371 shares were traded. LEU stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LEU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $48 from $45 previously.

On March 14, 2022, Lake Street Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $70.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when Strawbridge Philip O sold 10,000 shares for $35.97 per share. The transaction valued at 359,702 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Strawbridge Philip O sold 10,000 shares of LEU for $360,135 on Oct 11. The SVP, CFO, CAO & Treasurer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $36.01 per share. On Oct 05, another insider, Strawbridge Philip O, who serves as the SVP, CFO, CAO & Treasurer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $40.98 each. As a result, the insider received 614,726 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Centrus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEU has reached a high of $88.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 214.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 125.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.23M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LEU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 541.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 555.21k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $2.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.47 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.28. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $55.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.3M to a low estimate of $45.1M. As of the current estimate, Centrus Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $91.3M, an estimated decrease of -39.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $71M, a decrease of -20.20% over than the figure of -$39.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $261.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $298.3M, down -12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300M and the low estimate is $262.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.