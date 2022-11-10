An investigation into Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $103.32 in the prior trading day, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) closed at $96.97, down -6.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1917445 shares were traded. GNRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 131.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on October 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $104 from $485 previously.

On October 20, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $320 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares for $119.05 per share. The transaction valued at 595,250 led to the insider holds 595,975 shares of the business.

Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of GNRC for $899,500 on Oct 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 600,975 shares after completing the transaction at $179.90 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Jagdfeld Aaron, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $216.36 each. As a result, the insider received 1,081,800 and left with 605,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Generac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has reached a high of $463.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 237.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.10M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GNRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 6.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GNRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2013 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 09, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 09, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.46 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $2.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.2, with high estimates of $4.05 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.58 and $8.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.36. EPS for the following year is $9.62, with 20 analysts recommending between $17.66 and $5.26.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $1.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Generac Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $942.7M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $988.9M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.32B and the low estimate is $3.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.