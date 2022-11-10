An investigation into The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)’s technical aspects

The price of The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) closed at $109.04 in the last session, down -0.16% from day before closing price of $109.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605582 shares were traded. TTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TTC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 110.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $118 to $85.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 19, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $116.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Svendsen Kurt D sold 4,000 shares for $87.34 per share. The transaction valued at 349,352 led to the insider holds 10,575 shares of the business.

HARLESS KATHERINE J sold 1,780 shares of TTC for $156,640 on Sep 22. The Director now owns 53,364 shares after completing the transaction at $88.00 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Drake Angela C, who serves as the VP, Finance of the company, sold 3,266 shares for $90.72 each. As a result, the insider received 296,308 and left with 2,936 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTC now has a Market Capitalization of 11.38B and an Enterprise Value of 12.28B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TTC is 0.77, which has changed by 7.70% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TTC has reached a high of $109.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TTC traded on average about 458.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 543.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 104.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.87M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 2.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TTC is 1.20, which was 1.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 31.70% for TTC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and $4.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.15. EPS for the following year is $4.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.26 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.19B to a low estimate of $1.15B. As of the current estimate, The Toro Company’s year-ago sales were $960.65M, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.96B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.13B and the low estimate is $4.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.