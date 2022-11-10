An overall feel about Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) closed at $23.11 up 1.54% from its previous closing price of $22.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655938 shares were traded. KRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kornit Digital Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $50 from $100 previously.

On July 06, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $26.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 23, 2021, and also maintained the target price at $202.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRNT has reached a high of $181.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KRNT has traded an average of 651.66K shares per day and 409.08k over the past ten days. A total of 49.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.48M. Insiders hold about 0.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KRNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $68.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $70.2M to a low estimate of $67.6M. As of the current estimate, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $94.6M, an estimated decrease of -27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.36M, a decrease of -27.30% over than the figure of -$27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.29M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $277.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $347.4M, down -18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $336.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.58M and the low estimate is $306.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.