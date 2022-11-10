An overall feel about Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Under Armour Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.72, down -4.57% from its previous closing price of $8.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10848561 shares were traded. UAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UAA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 240,085 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UAA for $234,732 on May 27. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $27.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UAA traded 7.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 458.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.47M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UAA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.64M with a Short Ratio of 20.64M, compared to 22.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 12.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 27 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.73B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.91B and the low estimate is $5.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.