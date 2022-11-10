Analysis of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV): Selected Notes

The closing price of Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) was $51.85 for the day, down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $52.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603685 shares were traded. ENOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENOV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On October 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.

On September 12, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on September 12, 2022, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Tandy Bradley J sold 3,355 shares for $58.39 per share. The transaction valued at 195,898 led to the insider holds 13,845 shares of the business.

KLECKNER JOHN sold 44 shares of ENOV for $2,496 on Jul 20. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 1,661 shares after completing the transaction at $56.73 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enovis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENOV has reached a high of $91.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.15.

Shares Statistics:

ENOV traded an average of 464.94K shares per day over the past three months and 578.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.99M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ENOV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $2.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85B, down -59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.