Analysis of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT): Selected Notes

The closing price of RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) was $10.08 for the day, down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $10.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706356 shares were traded. RPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 147.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $11.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RPT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPT has reached a high of $14.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.14.

Shares Statistics:

RPT traded an average of 486.90K shares per day over the past three months and 572.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.69M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 2.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, RPT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.27. The current Payout Ratio is 197.90% for RPT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $58.1M to a low estimate of $52.84M. As of the current estimate, RPT Realty’s year-ago sales were $52.77M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.51M, a decrease of -0.90% less than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.23M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $227.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $213.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.49M, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $224.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $247.57M and the low estimate is $217.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.