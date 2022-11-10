Are analysts optimistic about Fossil Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock?

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) closed the day trading at $3.37 down -11.08% from the previous closing price of $3.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1266597 shares were traded. FOSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FOSL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on February 27, 2020, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on August 05, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when KARTSOTIS KOSTA N sold 10,000 shares for $7.06 per share. The transaction valued at 70,600 led to the insider holds 3,215,837 shares of the business.

NEAL DIANE L sold 34,427 shares of FOSL for $258,547 on May 17. The Director now owns 16,469 shares after completing the transaction at $7.51 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, KARTSOTIS KOSTA N, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $13.21 each. As a result, the insider received 66,050 and left with 3,240,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fossil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOSL has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3997.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FOSL traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FOSL traded about 751.06k shares per day. A total of 51.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.77M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FOSL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.68M, compared to 2.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 8.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $435.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $333.5M to a low estimate of $333.5M. As of the current estimate, Fossil Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $539.49M, an estimated decrease of -19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $528.1M, a decrease of -25.80% less than the figure of -$19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $522.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, down -27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.