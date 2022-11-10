Are analysts optimistic about Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) stock?

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) closed the day trading at $69.52 down -0.27% from the previous closing price of $69.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1168542 shares were traded. WIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WIX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $207.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WIX traded about 1.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WIX traded about 770.66k shares per day. A total of 57.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.40M. Insiders hold about 3.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.88M, compared to 4.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.49% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.57 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.