Are eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, eBay Inc.’s stock clocked out at $40.57, down -2.48% from its previous closing price of $41.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5201546 shares were traded. EBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EBAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 28, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when SWAN ROBERT HOLMES sold 25,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 155,248 shares of the business.

Doerger Brian J. sold 12,107 shares of EBAY for $594,768 on Aug 10. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 7,122 shares after completing the transaction at $49.13 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Doerger Brian J., who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,633 shares for $47.95 each. As a result, the insider received 174,217 and left with 14,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBAY now has a Market Capitalization of 22.57B and an Enterprise Value of 27.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.31.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EBAY is 1.25, which has changed by -44.65% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EBAY has reached a high of $76.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EBAY traded 5.82M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 556.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 544.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EBAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.92M with a Short Ratio of 14.92M, compared to 16.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, EBAY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The current Payout Ratio is 194.00% for EBAY, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2376:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.23, with 24 analysts recommending between $4.73 and $3.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 23 analysts expect revenue to total $2.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.48B to a low estimate of $2.43B. As of the current estimate, eBay Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.61B, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.35B, a decrease of -5.20% over than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.99B and the low estimate is $9.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.