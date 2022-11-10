Are Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) closed at $2.42 down -8.68% from its previous closing price of $2.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1184875 shares were traded. HYLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.10 and its Current Ratio is at 28.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Sexton Patrick sold 68,579 shares for $3.31 per share. The transaction valued at 227,065 led to the insider holds 364,499 shares of the business.

Healy Thomas J. sold 400,000 shares of HYLN for $1,787,600 on Feb 01. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 32,972,856 shares after completing the transaction at $4.47 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, KNIGHT ROBERT M JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,481 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 612.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYLN has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8742, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5837.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HYLN has traded an average of 1.25M shares per day and 889.8k over the past ten days. A total of 173.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.44M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HYLN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.89M with a Short Ratio of 13.89M, compared to 15.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.98% and a Short% of Float of 10.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200k, up 870.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.6M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 309.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.