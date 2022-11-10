As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) offers stability

The closing price of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) was $8.29 for the day, down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $8.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4396901 shares were traded. AGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alamos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGI has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.62.

Shares Statistics:

AGI traded an average of 3.50M shares per day over the past three months and 3.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 391.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.02M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.72% stake in the company. Shares short for AGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.93M with a Short Ratio of 10.93M, compared to 10.5M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, AGI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.13. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $240.1M to a low estimate of $214M. As of the current estimate, Alamos Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.1M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $847.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $807.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $820.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $823.6M, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $842.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $917.3M and the low estimate is $796M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.