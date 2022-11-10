As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Elastic N.V. (ESTC) offers stability

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) closed the day trading at $53.55 down -6.90% from the previous closing price of $57.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1824043 shares were traded. ESTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $73.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Chadwick Jonathan sold 6,250 shares for $65.26 per share. The transaction valued at 407,846 led to the insider holds 7,729 shares of the business.

Moorjani Janesh sold 1,959 shares of ESTC for $173,473 on Sep 09. The CFO & COO now owns 76,965 shares after completing the transaction at $88.55 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Kulkarni Ashutosh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,512 shares for $88.55 each. As a result, the insider received 665,200 and left with 126,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESTC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.02B and an Enterprise Value of 4.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.53.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESTC is 1.04, which has changed by -67.08% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $189.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESTC traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESTC traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 94.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.52M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.84M, compared to 3.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $862.37M, up 25.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.