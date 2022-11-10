Considering Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $4.68 in the prior trading day, Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) closed at $3.28, down -29.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3827823 shares were traded. ARLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On July 29, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Summers Grady bought 1,133 shares for $7.01 per share. The transaction valued at 7,942 led to the insider holds 189,729 shares of the business.

Aggarwal Prashant sold 122,636 shares of ARLO for $981,088 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 27,397 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Mattingly Gordon, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider received 280,000 and left with 647,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARLO has reached a high of $11.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0380, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0517.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 586.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 590.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 86.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.59M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ARLO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $127.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $130M to a low estimate of $124.95M. As of the current estimate, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $106.24M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.64M, a decrease of -3.00% less than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134.22M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $516.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $502.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $509.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $435.14M, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $635.6M and the low estimate is $594.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.