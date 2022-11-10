Considering Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665507 shares were traded. CWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CWH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Monness Crespi & Hardt on August 04, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $36 from $32 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $32.

On April 13, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on April 13, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Bell Karin L sold 16,953 shares for $30.08 per share. The transaction valued at 509,890 led to the insider holds 105,898 shares of the business.

LEMONIS MARCUS bought 38,350 shares of CWH for $1,011,094 on Jun 10. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 121,450 shares after completing the transaction at $26.36 per share. On May 18, another insider, SCHICKLI KENT DILLON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $28.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 141,497 and bolstered with 75,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Camping’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWH has reached a high of $46.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CWH traded on average about 842.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.25M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CWH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.83M with a Short Ratio of 7.83M, compared to 9.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.71% and a Short% of Float of 23.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CWH is 2.38, which was 0.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.23 and $4.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.08. EPS for the following year is $4.27, with 10 analysts recommending between $5 and $3.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Camping World Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.91B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.34B and the low estimate is $6.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.