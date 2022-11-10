Considering Expensify Inc. (EXFY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $12.89 in the prior trading day, Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) closed at $12.40, down -3.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695265 shares were traded. EXFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXFY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 126.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when Barrett David Michael sold 30,000 shares for $13.86 per share. The transaction valued at 415,800 led to the insider holds 3,561,331 shares of the business.

Schaffer Ryan sold 4,699 shares of EXFY for $93,980 on Aug 24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 60,399 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Schaffer Ryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,699 shares for $20.01 each. As a result, the insider received 94,027 and left with 60,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXFY has reached a high of $51.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 423.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 299.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.62M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EXFY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 2.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $45.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.2M to a low estimate of $45M. As of the current estimate, Expensify Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.45M, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.1M, an increase of 21.60% less than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.84M, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $224.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232M and the low estimate is $213.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.