Considering Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) closed at $34.03 in the last session, down -4.03% from day before closing price of $35.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14152543 shares were traded. FCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FCX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Lance Ryan Michael bought 31,000 shares for $31.88 per share. The transaction valued at 988,314 led to the insider holds 32,132 shares of the business.

Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 3,000 shares of FCX for $86,355 on Aug 03. The Director now owns 13,800 shares after completing the transaction at $28.79 per share. On May 31, another insider, MCCOY DUSTAN E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,200 shares for $39.24 each. As a result, the insider received 321,796 and left with 134,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Freeport-McMoRan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has reached a high of $51.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FCX traded on average about 16.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FCX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 33.07M with a Short Ratio of 33.07M, compared to 30.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FCX is 0.60, which was 0.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.70% for FCX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.53B to a low estimate of $4.61B. As of the current estimate, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.16B, an estimated decrease of -17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.01B, a decrease of -24.10% less than the figure of -$17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.56B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.84B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.36B and the low estimate is $19.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.